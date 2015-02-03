FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arch Coal reports smaller loss, suspends dividend
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Arch Coal reports smaller loss, suspends dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. miner Arch Coal Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, but suspended its annual dividend, citing weak coal prices.

Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, slashed its quarterly dividend last week on expectations that prices of natural gas would stay low in 2015, keeping a lid on demand for coal.

Arch Coal’s net loss shrank to $240.1 million, or $1.13 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $371.2 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.6 percent to $745.2 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.