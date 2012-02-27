FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Arch Coal CEO to step down; COO to succeed him
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Arch Coal CEO to step down; COO to succeed him

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Steve Leer to retire as CEO in April

* COO John Eaves to succeed Leer as CEO

* Leer to remain chairman

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steven Leer will retire as CEO effective April 26 and will be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer John Eaves.

Leer, who has headed the coal company since it was formed 15 years ago, will remain chairman of the board, it said.

Leer said he and Eaves had planned for this transition since Eaves was elected to the board in 2006.

Eaves has spearheaded Arch’s recent growth initiatives and led the company’s efforts to expand sales into international markets, Leer said.

Leer was elected CEO of Arch Mineral Corp, an Arch Coal predecessor, in 1992 and became CEO of Arch Coal when it was formed in July 1997.

Under his leadership, Arch has grown from a regional coal company with annual sales of about 20 million tons to the world’s fourth-largest coal producer with volumes exceeding 155 million tons in 2011.

Eaves was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Arch Coal in 2002. He has served as president and chief operating officer since 2006.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.