Arch Coal to idle Cumberland River complex, cuts 213 jobs

July 21 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc said it would idle its Cumberland River coal company complex in Kentucky and Virginia to limit production of steel-making coal amid depressed prices and demand.

Idling of the complex will lead to elimination of 213 jobs and reduce the company’s full-year metallurgical coal volumes by about 200,000 tons.

Arch Coal now expects to ship 6.3 million to 6.9 million tons of metallurgical coal this year.

The company earlier said it expected full-year 2014 met coal shipment of 6.3 million to 7.3 million tons. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)