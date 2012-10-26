FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arch Coal posts surprise profit, shares jump
October 26, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Arch Coal posts surprise profit, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc, one of the world’s top five coal producers, reported a surprise profit as cost cuts paid off, and the company said thermal coal shipments were improving.

Net profit rose to $45.8 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $8.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, profit was 20 cents per share.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.09 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Arch Coal shares rose nearly 7 percent in trading before the bell on Friday.

