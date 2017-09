Oct 29 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc reported a quarterly net loss due to weak prices of coal used to make steel.

The company posted a net loss of $128.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Arch Coal reported a profit of $45.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $791.3 million.