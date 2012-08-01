FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM, others to answer US lawsuit alleging false claims in corn syrup advertizing
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

ADM, others to answer US lawsuit alleging false claims in corn syrup advertizing

Grant McCool

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill Inc and other firms must answer a lawsuit by sugar farmers and trade groups over alleged false claims made in advertizing for corn syrup, a judge in California ruled on Tuesday.

Sugar producers and trade associations sued for false advertizing in Los Angeles in April 2011, saying that claims that “your body can’t tell the difference” between corn syrup and common table sugar were wrong.

A written ruling by U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall said the plaintiffs “allege with particularity facts for a false advertizing claim” against ADM, Cargill, Tate & Lyle and Corn Products, which changed its name to Ingredion in May.

The Corn Refiners Association, which includes the companies as members, said on its website the decision was “solely about who is included in the lawsuit and has no bearing on the merits of the case which are about ensuring that consumers get the facts regarding high fructose corn syrup”.

A spokeswoman for ADM declined to comment on the ruling, while representatives of the other companies were not immediately available.

Adam Fox, a lawyer for the Western Sugar Cooperative, described the ruling to allow the lawsuit to proceed as “an important win for all American consumers and my clients”.

The case is Western Sugar Cooperative v Archer-Daniels-Midland Company et al in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California No. 11-03473.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.