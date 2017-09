SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co expects profit margin in Brazil’s soy production to fall to 122.20 reais ($35.42) per hectare in the upcoming 2015/16 season from 539.03 reais in 2014/15, the company’s South America President Valmor Schaffer said at an event in Sao Paulo on Monday.

