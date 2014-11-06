CORRECTED-Archer Daniels Midland names Juan Luciano CEO

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Woertz will retire in May 2016)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co named Juan Luciano as chief executive, effective Jan. 1. Luciano succeeds Patricia Woertz, who will remain as ADM’s chairman and is expected to retire in May 2016.

Luciano, who joined ADM in 2011, currently serves as president and chief operating officer responsible for leading and running the company’s global operations, ADM said in a statement. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)