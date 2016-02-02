FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM says exploring "strategic options" for dry-mill ethanol plants
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

ADM says exploring "strategic options" for dry-mill ethanol plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co is studying “strategic options” for its U.S. corn ethanol dry-mills as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures, CEO Juan Luciano said on Tuesday.

ADM, one of the world’s largest producers of ethanol, said its fourth-quarter profit dropped in part because slumping crude oil prices and burdensome ethanol stocks have eroded ethanol margins.

However, ADM forecast a slight increase in U.S. ethanol exports in 2016 on rising demand from India and China.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
