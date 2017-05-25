FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 3 months ago

ADM Gulf Coast grain export elevator shut down after accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co's grain export terminal in Ama, Louisiana, was shut down on Thursday after a barge-mounted crane struck a conveyor belt system, causing damage but no reported injuries, the company told Reuters.

ADM is shifting export operations to its three other Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals, said spokeswoman Jackie Anderson. Damage to the facility, which handles mostly corn and soybeans, is still being assessed, she said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)

