6 months ago
ADM grain elevator shut down because of Illinois storm damage
March 1, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 6 months ago

ADM grain elevator shut down because of Illinois storm damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co shut down a grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it sustained moderate damage in a storm on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The facility was expected to be operational by Friday, spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said in an email. A second elevator and a river terminal in Ottawa received only minor damage and were still operating, she added.

The elevators have a combined storage capacity for about 1.3 million bushels of grain and soybeans, according to grain industry data. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; editing by Grant McCool)

