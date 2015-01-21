FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM takes over ICAP's base metals broking business
January 21, 2015

ADM takes over ICAP's base metals broking business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Investor Services said on Wednesday it had completed a transfer of the base metals broking operations from major broker ICAP .

An emailed statement said the transfer was completed on Jan. 2 and the metals teams would continue to be lead by Robert Rees.

Last month, industry sources told Reuters that ICAP planned to exit its base metals broking business on the London Metal Exchange (LME) at the end of December, as part of wider restructuring. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
