ADM Q3 profit up on good processing margins; revenue slips

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co reported higher third quarter earnings on Tuesday on strong corn and soybean processing margins, but revenue fell from a year ago.

Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $747 million, or $1.14 per share, up from $476 million, or 72 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 81 cents per share, up from 47 cents a year ago. Analysts had expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $18.18 billion, down from $21.39 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)