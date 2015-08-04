ADM earnings miss analysts' estimates on weaker ethanol margins

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to reduced exports of crops from North America and weaker margins in ethanol production.

Chicago-based ADM reported that second-quarter net earnings fell to $386 million, or 62 cents per share, from $533 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain timing effects, adjusted earnings declined to 58 cents per share from 72 cents a year ago, missing the average analyst estimate of 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ADM shares are down about 8 percent so far this year, compared with a 12 percent decline for rival Bunge Ltd.