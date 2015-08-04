FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM earnings miss analysts' estimates on weaker ethanol margins
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

ADM earnings miss analysts' estimates on weaker ethanol margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to reduced exports of crops from North America and weaker margins in ethanol production.

Chicago-based ADM reported that second-quarter net earnings fell to $386 million, or 62 cents per share, from $533 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain timing effects, adjusted earnings declined to 58 cents per share from 72 cents a year ago, missing the average analyst estimate of 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ADM shares are down about 8 percent so far this year, compared with a 12 percent decline for rival Bunge Ltd.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.