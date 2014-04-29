FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM earnings dip as cold drives up grain handling costs
April 29, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

ADM earnings dip as cold drives up grain handling costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday said quarterly earnings slipped as a cold U.S. winter drove up costs for grain merchandising and handling.

Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings for the first quarter ended March 31 of $267 million, or 40 cents per share, down from $269 million, or 41 cents, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were 55 cents per share, up from 46 cents a year ago. Analysts had expected 74 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $20.7 billion, down from $21.7 billion a year earlier and below analysts’ estimates for $22 billion.

ADM Chief Executive Patricia Woertz called the results “mixed.” (Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Franklin Paul)

