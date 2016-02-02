FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM profit misses analyst view on low exports, weak ethanol
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

ADM profit misses analyst view on low exports, weak ethanol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a lower adjusted quarterly profit on lower U.S. exports and weak ethanol margins.

Chicago-based ADM said net fourth-quarter profit, excluding one-time items, fell to 61 cents per share from $1.00 per share a year ago. Analysts had expected 64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including gains from the sale or revaluation of assets and non-recurring charges, quarterly earnings were $718 million, or $1.19 a share, compared with $701 million, or $1.08 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.