FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ADM reports 26 percent fall in quarterly profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

ADM reports 26 percent fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly profit as merchandising and handling earnings declined in its agriculture services unit.

ADM makes money by buying, selling, transporting, storing and processing grains and oilseeds around the world.

Net earnings attributable to Chicago-based ADM fell to $284 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $386 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slid 9 percent to $15.63 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.