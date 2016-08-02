ADM reports 26 percent fall in quarterly profit

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly profit as merchandising and handling earnings declined in its agriculture services unit.

ADM makes money by buying, selling, transporting, storing and processing grains and oilseeds around the world.

Net earnings attributable to Chicago-based ADM fell to $284 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $386 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slid 9 percent to $15.63 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)