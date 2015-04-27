FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ADM to add soy crushing at North Dakota, Ontario plants
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-ADM to add soy crushing at North Dakota, Ontario plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds timeline, detail about soy plantings)

April 27 (Reuters) - Grain-handling and food-processing giant Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Monday that it will add soybean crushing flexibility at its plants at Enderlin, North Dakota, and Windsor, Ontario.

ADM will add the ability to crush soybeans at Enderlin in addition to canola and sunflower seeds, capitalizing on growing acreage of soybeans in North Dakota, said John McGowan, president of North American oilseeds for Illinois-based ADM, in a statement.

Farmers on the eastern side of the Canadian Prairies are turning to soybeans for high returns and as shorter-season varieties make them viable in Western Canada and across northern U.S. states. The crop is processed for its oil and its protein-rich meal.

ADM will convert a canola-processing line in Windsor to a flexible line that can also process soybeans.

The company plans to begin processing soybeans at its Enderlin plant in June and finish work at the Windsor facility in the fourth quarter, spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.