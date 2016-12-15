FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Archer Daniels Midland fined $25,000 for corn trading violations
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 6:38 PM / 8 months ago

Archer Daniels Midland fined $25,000 for corn trading violations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co , one of the world's biggest agricultural trading houses, has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle charges it broke rules in the U.S. corn futures market, exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Thursday.

The violations appeared to document rare instances in which ADM, one of the biggest U.S. grain exporters, has been penalized by the CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other markets. An online search of disciplinary records showed no other offenses.

An ADM spokeswoman had no immediate comment. The company did not admit or deny committing violations, according to a CME disciplinary notice.

A CME panel found that ADM, through two of its subsidiaries, improperly executed transactions in December 2014, the notice said.

ADM "maintained ownership and control of the accounts on both sides of the transaction" and executed the orders "for the purpose of transferring positions between ADM subsidiaries," according to CME.

The process in which a trader buys and sells futures contracts to himself or an entity he controls is known as wash trading, and is banned under U.S. futures law.

The fine for settling the charges is tiny for ADM, which has a market capitalization of about $26 billion.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.