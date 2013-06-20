FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM says in talks to sell cocoa business
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
June 20, 2013 / 10:12 PM / in 4 years

ADM says in talks to sell cocoa business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Thursday it is in talks to sell its cocoa business.

“We are currently engaged in discussions about the potential sale of our cocoa business,” a statement said.

Few other details were available, but a move to sell comes as Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest industrial chocolate maker, finalizes its acquisition of Petra Foods’ cocoa operations, tightening its grip on the global cocoa market.

ADM is one of the four “ABCD” companies that dominate the global trade in agricultural goods, alongside Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
