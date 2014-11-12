FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gold miner Archi Indonesia plans to raise up to $321 mln in IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Gold miner Archi Indonesia plans to raise up to $321 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian gold miner PT Archi Indonesia said on Wednesday it is aiming to raise as much as 3.9 trillion rupiah ($321 million) in an initial public offering partly to fund acquisitions and pay off debt.

The company is selling 1.6 billion shares at 1,895-2,445 rupiah per share, an executive told potential investors at a presentation in the capital. Listing on the Jakarta stock exchange is expected on Dec. 15.

Archi is a unit of Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Corp, which is controlled by tycoon Peter Sondakh. Rajawali also has businesses in plantations, hotels and transportation.

CIMB Securities, Danareksa, Mandiri Securities and Valbury Asia Securities are the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.