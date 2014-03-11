FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment bank Houlihan Lokey to buy rival ArchPoint - WSJ
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 4 years ago

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey to buy rival ArchPoint - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc will acquire smaller rival ArchPoint Partners to expand its technology mergers business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Los Angeles-based Houlihan is likely to announce the deal for an undisclosed sum on Tuesday, the Journal said. ()

ArchPoint focuses on software and technology companies.

Among its deals, the San Francisco-based company advised ICG Group in the sale of its Channel Intelligence unit to Google Inc for $125 million last year.

Houlihan is owned by its employees and Orix USA Corp, a subsidiary of Japan’s Orix Corp. The firm has advised on some of the largest U.S. bankruptcies, including Lehman Brothers, General Motors Corp and Enron.

The companies could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.