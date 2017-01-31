Elliott nominates 5 directors in proxy fight aimed at Arconic

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc. is facing a proxy fight from its largest shareholder after Elliott Management on Tuesday nominated five directors to serve on the company's board.

Elliott, the hedge fund and activist investor, said that Arconic needed to pursue a change of leadership, taking aim at the company's CEO, Klaus Kleinfeld, who engineered Arconic's spin off from Alcoa Corp. last year.

Arconic, which provides aluminum and titanium alloys used in planes and cars, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Sandra Maler)