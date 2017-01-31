UPDATE 1-Elliott nominates 5 directors in Arconic proxy fight

(Adds details of Elliott's slate, Arconic board make-up)

By Michael Flaherty

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Elliott Management launched a proxy fight against metals maker Arconic Inc. nominating five directors on Tuesday to serve on the company's board.

Elliott outlined ways for Arconic to improve its share price and said the company needed to pursue a change of leadership, taking aim at the company's CEO, Klaus Kleinfeld, who engineered Arconic's spin off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp. last year.

Arconic, which provides aluminum and titanium alloys used in planes and cars, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday.

Elliott said in its presentation that it could improve Arconic's valuation to at least between $33 and $54 per share. The stock closed at $22.79 on Tuesday, with a market value of $10 billion. Last January, it traded as low as $13 per share.

"We believe a change in CEO is needed for the Company to sustainably create maximum shareholder value," the presentation says.

Elliott said it had engaged Larry Lawson, formerly CEO of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, as a consultant and that it believes he should be a leading candidate for CEO of Arconic.

New York-based Elliott is a multi-strategy hedge fund that manages more than $30 billion.

Elliott first invested in Alcoa in 2015, and struck a deal with the company prior to its Arconic spin-off, which avoided a proxy fight and allowed three Elliott-supported directors to serve on both companies' boards.

That agreement, struck in February 2016, was a truce between the two sides, has expired.

Elliott's 5-member director slate are all former CEOs, four with expertise in the industrial sector.

Six of the Board's 12 independent directors joined the Board within the last year, which includes Elliott's three nominees and three that were appointed after the separation last November. The board expressed its unanimous support for Kleinfeld on Monday.

Arconic's annual meeting is usually held in May though the company has not yet set a formal date. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Sandra Maler)