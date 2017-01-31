FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Elliott nominates 5 directors in Arconic proxy fight
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 31, 2017 / 11:40 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Elliott nominates 5 directors in Arconic proxy fight

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details of Elliott's slate, Arconic board make-up)

By Michael Flaherty

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Elliott Management launched a proxy fight against metals maker Arconic Inc. nominating five directors on Tuesday to serve on the company's board.

Elliott outlined ways for Arconic to improve its share price and said the company needed to pursue a change of leadership, taking aim at the company's CEO, Klaus Kleinfeld, who engineered Arconic's spin off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp. last year.

Arconic, which provides aluminum and titanium alloys used in planes and cars, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday.

Elliott said in its presentation that it could improve Arconic's valuation to at least between $33 and $54 per share. The stock closed at $22.79 on Tuesday, with a market value of $10 billion. Last January, it traded as low as $13 per share.

"We believe a change in CEO is needed for the Company to sustainably create maximum shareholder value," the presentation says.

Elliott said it had engaged Larry Lawson, formerly CEO of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, as a consultant and that it believes he should be a leading candidate for CEO of Arconic.

New York-based Elliott is a multi-strategy hedge fund that manages more than $30 billion.

Elliott first invested in Alcoa in 2015, and struck a deal with the company prior to its Arconic spin-off, which avoided a proxy fight and allowed three Elliott-supported directors to serve on both companies' boards.

That agreement, struck in February 2016, was a truce between the two sides, has expired.

Elliott's 5-member director slate are all former CEOs, four with expertise in the industrial sector.

Six of the Board's 12 independent directors joined the Board within the last year, which includes Elliott's three nominees and three that were appointed after the separation last November. The board expressed its unanimous support for Kleinfeld on Monday.

Arconic's annual meeting is usually held in May though the company has not yet set a formal date. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.