4 months ago
Elliott urges Arconic to elect all four shareholder nominees
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
April 25, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 4 months ago

Elliott urges Arconic to elect all four shareholder nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management on Tuesday issued a fresh letter to specialty metals maker Arconic Inc's shareholders, urging them to elect all of its four shareholder nominees to Arconic's board.

Elliott's latest pressure comes a day after Arconic said it was willing to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to its board.

Elliott on Monday said it has not nominated any of its employees or affiliates to Arconic's board and that shareholder nominees will have no ties with Elliott.

Since early this year, the two sides have been locked in a brutal battle for control of the company's board, with Elliott nominating five directors.

Arconic said on Monday it was postponing its annual meeting from May 16 to the end of the month. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

