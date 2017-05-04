Arconic nominates two director candidates for election to board

May 4 (Reuters) - Specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it nominated two director candidates for election to its board of at the company's 2017 annual meeting.

Arconic's nominees are former Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Jim Albaugh and Air Force retired General Janet Wolfenbarger.

The company which is in the midst of a proxy fight with Elliott Management, said it had previously offered to appoint two of Elliott's nominees to the board, but the hedge fund rejected its offer.

In a separate letter, Arconic also urged its shareholders to choose "strong Arconic governance over questionable Elliott tactics". (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)