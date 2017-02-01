FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Arconic CEO defends performance as Elliott ramps up pressure
February 1, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 7 months ago

Arconic CEO defends performance as Elliott ramps up pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA.N>.

"I'm very happy that it's doing so well," Kleinfeld told CNBC in an interview the day after Elliott launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating five directors for its board..

"Let the facts speak," Kleinfeld added, referring to the performance of Alcoa and Arconic's shares since the spinoff late last year. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

