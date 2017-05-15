FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ISS recommends Arconic shareholders back two Elliott board nominees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 3 months ago

ISS recommends Arconic shareholders back two Elliott board nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.

Negotiations between Elliott and Arconic to avoid a proxy contest broke down shortly after the resignation last month of Arconic Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, following a letter he sent to Elliott founder Paul Singer that was deemed as inappropriate.

"As the dissident has already achieved its explicitly stated primary goal (of removing Klaus from Arconic), the need to support all four dissident nominees seems less urgent," ISS said in its recommendation.

ISS recommended that the two Elliott nominees that Arconic shareholders should support are Chris Ayers and Elmer Doty.

The shareholder vote on Arconic's board directors is scheduled for May 25. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.