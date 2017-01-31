FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 7 months ago

Arconic posts loss driven by separation costs from Alcoa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc <ARNC.N, which makes engineered metal parts for the aerospace, automotive and other industries, on Tuesday reported a quarterly net loss that was driven by charges related to the company's separation from Alcoa Corp last November.

The New York-based company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.2 billion, or $2.88 per share. Adjusted for one-time items, the company reported net income for the quarter of $71 million or 12 cents per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share on an adjusted basis of 13 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

