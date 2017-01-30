FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Several investors urge Arconic to oust CEO Klaus Kleinfeld - WSJ
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 7 months ago

Several investors urge Arconic to oust CEO Klaus Kleinfeld - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc's several biggest shareholders are pressing the company to remove Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

This comes months after metals company Alcoa Inc split into two companies, Alcoa Corp and Arconic, in November.

The shareholders are unhappy with Alcoa Inc's performance and blame Kleinfeld, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2kGNlS0)

Arconic did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.