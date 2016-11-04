FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Ratos says preparing for Oslo IPO of wine and spirits firm Arcus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more details, background)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on Friday it intended to list Norwegian wine and spirits firm Arcus on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

* Says Arcus intends to list the company's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

* Says Arcus is one of the leading wine and spirits suppliers in the Nordic region.

* Says listing of Arcus is expected to deliver a strong and diversified long-term ownership base that can support the company's continued growth strategy and strengthen its market position.

* "Arcus has created a platform for both continued growth and development. That is why we believe Arcus is well suited to a listing and look forward to welcoming more investors as shareholders in the company," says Mikael Norlander, Investment Director at Ratos.

* Ratos bought Arcus in 2005, when the firm had sales of approximately 863 million Norwegian crowns ($105.44 million) with an adjusted EBITDA of about 31 million crowns ($3.79 million).

* Says Arcus had sales of about 2,572 million crowns ($314.09 million) and adjusted EBITDA of about 340 million crowns ($41.52 million) per rolling 12 months as of 30 September 2016.

* Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 83 percent

* Says in Norway, Arcus is market leader in wines and spirits and in the other Nordic markets, it is one of the leading players.

* Says company's best-known proprietary spirits brands include Aalborg Akvavit, Gammel Dansk and Lysholm Linie Aquavit.

* Says ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ) have been appointed joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the listing, with Carnegie AS as joint bookrunner.

* Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS will serve as legal advisor to Arcus and Ratos. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1846 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 8.1887 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

