FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ardagh scraps plans to raise private equity before 2015 IPO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ardagh scraps plans to raise private equity before 2015 IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Irish packaging company Ardagh Group plans to hold its long-planned initial public offering (IPO) in the United States in the second half of 2015 and will not seek to raise private equity ahead of the share sale, its chairman said on Wednesday.

“We have concluded that although private equity is available to us, it is in our best interests to proceed exclusively with an IPO in the second half of 2015,” chairman Paul Coulson told an investor conference call.

“Detailed planning for the listing of our shares in the U.S. is currently underway,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.