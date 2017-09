(Corrects headline to show that trial failed)

May 5 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc : * Reports results from phase 2a clinical trial evaluating tenapanor in chronic kidney disease patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and albuminuria * 154-patient phase 2a clinical trial evaluating tenapanor in stage 3 chronic

kidney disease patients did not meet the primary endpoint * Says preparing for the continuation of the development of tenapanor