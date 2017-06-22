June 23 Australian theme park owner Ardent
Leisure Group on Friday forecast its full-year dividend
would be a quarter of last year's payout, due to lower earnings
after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.
Four people were killed in October on the river rapids ride
at the park, Australia's biggest, on the Gold Coast tourist
strip. Earnings and visitor numbers have fallen sharply
since.
The company said it expected distribution of 1.0 Australian
cent ($0.0075) per stapled security for the second half ending
30 June 2017, bringing the full year distribution to 3.0 cents
per security.
The company had a distribution of 12.5 cents per stapled
security last year.
($1 = 1.3264 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen
Coates)