FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PE firm Ardian in talks to buy over $2 bln stakes from Abu Dhabi -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

PE firm Ardian in talks to buy over $2 bln stakes from Abu Dhabi -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Ardian was in talks to buy PE fund stakes worth more than $2 billion from the investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi government, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

Paris-based Ardian, formerly known as Axa Private Equity, has made a bid on portfolios that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is looking to sell, the news agency quoted two people with knowledge of the deal as saying. (bloom.bg/1qUCFjy)

The sources told Bloomberg the offer by Adrian for the portfolio consisting mostly of buyout fund stake had come before ADIA, the sovereign wealth fund owned by Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and could start a formal sale process.

Both Adrian and ADIA could not immediately be reached for comment outside of regular business hours in the UK. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.