FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ardian raises 1 bln euros for small and mid-cap investments
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Ardian raises 1 bln euros for small and mid-cap investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French private equity firm Ardian said on Wednesday it had raised 1 billion euros in its latest fundraising round for investments in small and mid-sized companies in France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Spain.

The round involved investors from Europe and Canada, with the majority of the new funds coming from insurance companies and pension funds.

"With an initial investment capacity up to 100 million euros, the team will focus on growth capital and buyout transactions through majority and minority investments in companies valued up to 225 million euros," Ardian said in a statement.

The fund's aim is to identify ambitious companies and help them expand further beyond their domestic markets. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.