Three groups vie for French chemicals group Novacap -sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Buyout group Ardian is moving ahead with the sale of French chemicals group Novacap in a potential 700 million euro ($783 million) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.

The investor has asked Blackstone, CVC and Eurazeo to prepare final bids for the supplier of products like aspirin, paracetamol, ketamine, soda ash and sodium bicarbonate after collecting preliminary bids at the end of January, they added on Thursday.

Ardian and the other buyout groups declined to comment, while Novacap was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)