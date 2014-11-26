FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ardian buys 65 pct in two toll-roads in Spain
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Ardian buys 65 pct in two toll-roads in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French private equity group Ardian said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the 65 percent stake in Tunels Barcelona Cadi held by Brazilian bank BTG Pactual for an undisclosed amount.

The stake in Tunels Barcelona Cadi held by Spanish toll-road operator Abertis will remain at 35 percent following this transaction, the statement said.

Tunels Barcelona Cadi comprises two assets under a sole concession agreement with the Catalonian Regional Government until 2037-- Tunel de Vallvidrera and access roads (11.5km) opened in 1991 and Tunnel del Cadi and access roads (28.5km) opened in 1984.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Alexandria Sage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.