Oct 27 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would lay off about 80 employees, or 35 percent of its U.S. workforce, as part of a plan to refocus its research and development priorities.

Arena said on Tuesday it would incur restructuring charges of about $3.3 million, primarily in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)