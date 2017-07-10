July 10 U.S. drug developer Arena
Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental
drug for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare but
deadly lung disease, met the main goal in a mid-stage study.
PAH occurs when the arteries of the lungs constrict, forcing
the heart to work harder and potentially leading to heart
failure. Its symptoms include shortness of breath and fatigue.
The disease has no cure, but there is an arsenal of U.S.
Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs used to manage the
condition. However, experts believe those drugs merely reflect
the tip of the iceberg, raising the need for improved
therapeutic options.
Arena's drug, ralinepag, was tested against a placebo in a
61-patient study in which patients were already on standard
therapy, the company said.
Arena said the oral, long-acting drug induced a
statistically significant improvement in pulmonary vascular
resistance of nearly 30 percent when compared to the placebo.
Study data also showed improvements from the drug in
patients' exercise capacity as measured by a six-minute walk
test.
The results show ralinepag may bring about a consistent
therapeutic effect similar to that of intravenous therapy, San
Diego-based Arena's Chief Medical Officer Preston Klassen said
in an interview.
Analysts at Leerink Partners had in May forecast peak
ralinepag sales of $1.1 billion.
Johnson & Johnson last month bought Europe's biggest
biotech group Actelion for $30 billion, to gain access to
Opsumit and Uptravi, which treat PAH.
Ralinepag has the same underlying mechanism of action as
Uptravi and is important for Arena as it seeks to revamp itself
under new management, having undergone a reorganization.
Arena was originally betting on an obesity pill called
Belviq as its main drug but tepid sales and poor adoption led it
to renegotiate an agreement with partner Eisai Co Ltd,
which acquired the rights to Belviq earlier this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)