Ares Capital 4th-qtr profit beats estimates
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

Ares Capital 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.48 vs est $0.39

* Net investment income up about 45 pct

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Small-business lender Ares Capital Corp posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates helped by growth in investment income.

October-December net income fell to $118.4 million, or 58 cents per share, from $156.9 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items it earned 48 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 39 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net investment income rose about 45 percent to $92.4 million.

Ares’ shares, which have gained about 6 percent since the company reported its third-quarter earnings, closed at $16.30 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

