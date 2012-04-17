FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ares Commercial sees IPO priced at $19-$20/shr
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ares Commercial sees IPO priced at $19-$20/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp said it expects its initial public offering of 7.7 million shares to be priced between $19 and $20 apiece.

The company, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ACRE,” had filed with the U.S. regulators last September to raise up to $250 million in an IPO.

At the mid-point of the anticipated price range, the Chicago-based company would raise about $147.1 million in net proceeds, a part of which it will use for paying off debt.

Ares Commercial focuses on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans.

Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Securities are among the underwriters of the offering, Ares Commercial said in filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

