April 22 (Reuters) - Credit investment and private equity firm Ares Management LP’s initial public offering is expected to raise up to $419 million, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The offering of 18.2 million shares is expected to be priced between $21 and $23 per share. (r.reuters.com/gyt68v) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)