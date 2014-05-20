Areva CEO says ready to study deal for Alstom wind unit

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - French state-controlled nuclear group Areva is not directly involved in negotiations about the possible sale of the energy unit of Alstom but would be ready to study any possibilities involving Alstom’s wind turbines unit, Areva CEO Luc Oursel told a parliament committee.

“Concerning the wind activities, if any opportunities were to arise in the future, and given Areva’s ambitions in renewable energy, we would be ready to examine any possibilities,” Oursel told a parliament hearing about nuclear energy.

He also said Areva hoped to continue to be working with Alstom on steam turbines, as most of its customers use Alstom turbines to connect to its EPR reactors.