Areva says Astorg drops purchase of Canberra unit

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French nuclear reactor maker Areva said private equity group Astorg Partners decided to abandon the purchase of its Canberra nuclear radiation measurement unit as no suitable financing was available.

The transaction, which was announced on April 3, had been expected to close in the first half of this year and was part of Areva’s ongoing asset disposal plan aimed at reducing debt to allow it to invest elsewhere.

Areva said on Friday that its 1.2 billion euro ($1.6 billion) dispoal target for 2012-13 still stood. The company had said in April that the sale of Canberra would enable it to “greatly exceed” that target.

Connecticut-based Canberra generated sales of around 250 millions euros last year and employs 1,050 people. Sources close to the negotiations had told Reuters in October that Astorg’s offer valued Canberra at 310-350 million euros. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)