France wants former Peugeot chief Varin as Areva chairman-source

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The French government wants former PSA Peugeot Citroen head Philippe Varin to succeed Pierre Blayau as the head of the board of state-owned nuclear group Areva, a source at the economics ministry told Reuters on Friday.

The source said the government wants Varin to become member of the Areva board with a view to becoming chairman in a new executive board that will replace the existing supervisory board, the source said.

The source said that since Varin is also becoming a board member at French utility EDF, this will guarantee more coherence between the strategies of the two state-controlled firms.

Areva declined to comment. (Reporting Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Susan Thomas; writing by Geert De Clercq)