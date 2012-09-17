FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Areva finds UK partner for nuclear decommissioning
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 17, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Areva finds UK partner for nuclear decommissioning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - French nuclear reactor maker Areva and engineering consultancy Atkins have set up a joint venture to bid for decommissioning contracts in Britain’s nuclear sector, the companies said on Tuesday.

AREVA-ATKINS Partnership UK will be based in Warrington, northwest England, and seek to secure subcontractor work with companies appointed to manage sites owned by Britain’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

“This will enable us to put our proven technology to use in meeting the challenges of UK decommissioning and strengthen Areva’s footprint in the country,” said Dominique Mockly, Areva executive senior vice president.

The companies declined to comment on how much money they had already invested in the joint venture.

Areva’s European Pressurised Water Reactor (EPR) is planned to be built in Britain as part of EDF’s Hinkley Point C nuclear station in Somerset, southwest England.

Atkins has previous experience in UK nuclear work, such as the decommissioning of a storage pond at the former Sellafield nuclear plant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.