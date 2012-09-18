FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Areva receives five offers for Canberra unit -paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Areva receives five offers for Canberra unit -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nuclear group Areva has received offers from five bidders for its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported in its Tuesday edition.

The bidders include French investment fund Astorg and the UK’s Montagu as well as three American industrial groups - Mirion Technologies, Thermo Fisher and Danaher - Les Echos said.

The company would expect the sale price to be around 300 million euros ($394.11 million), or roughly ten times the unit’s gross operating income, the paper said.

Areva declined to comment.

The company is targeting at least 1.2 billion euros from asset sales in 2012 and 2013. In December, it announced the sale of its stake in mining and metals group Eramet for 776 million euros. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.