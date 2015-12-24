FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva picks Mirion-Charterhouse for sale of instrumentation business
December 24, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Areva picks Mirion-Charterhouse for sale of instrumentation business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva said on Thursday it had chosen an offer from U.S Mirion and private equity firm Charterhouse to buy Canberra, its nuclear instrumentation and measurement business.

Areva said the aim was to complete the sale process by the end of 2016, without providing further details.

The sale of Canberra is part of an overhaul loss-making Areva, with utility EDF poised to buy its nuclear reactor business.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont. Editing by Jane Merriman

