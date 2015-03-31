State-owned CEA boss backs greater EDF-Areva cooperation

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - The head of Areva’s top shareholder, state-owned nuclear research group CEA, said on Tuesday he backed greater cooperation between the company’s teams and those of French utility EDF, regardless of whether the two forged equity ties in the future.

Francois Brottes, the head of the National Assembly’s Economic Affairs Committee, told Reuters separately on Tuesday that decisions about the future of struggling nuclear power group Areva could be announced “in the coming weeks”.

Last week business daily Les Echos cited an unidentified source close to EDF saying EDF was considering whether to take a stake in assets belonging to Areva.

The Commissariat a l‘Energie Atomique (CEA) holds a 54 percent stake in Areva, which makes up the bulk of the French state’s 87 percent shareholding in the company.

“There is a wish that on certain issues, including the construction of nuclear reactors ... EDF and Areva work more together. One must recommend closer ties between the teams,” CEA head Daniel Verwaerde said at a CEA news conference.

“Independently of issues of equity holdings ... the simple fact that the teams work better together can only go in the right direction,” he added.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters this month the French government had no plans to merge EDF and Areva, but that the two state firms could forge an industrial alliance and that EDF might consider a capital investment in Areva’s reactor business.

Areva is aiming to put together a plan by July that is set to include partnerships and a capital increase.